1 hurt in Wyoming County apartment fire

photo courtesy: Oceana Volunteer Fire Department photo courtesy: Oceana Volunteer Fire Department
One person was hospitalized in an apartment fire Sunday night in the Town of Oceana.

The call came at 11:27 p.m. from the Post Glen Apartments on Route 10. According to the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was contained to one unit. Residents were evacuated safely. 

One person was taken to Raleigh General Hospital. The extend of their injuries is not known.

The Cyclone VFD and Pineville VFD were also on scene.

