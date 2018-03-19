4-year-old girl shot in West Virginia, hospitalized

Police in West Virginia say a 4-year-old girl has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Media outlets report the shooting happened Saturday night at a home in Martinsburg.

Martinsburg police say in a news release it appears the girl and another child found the gun in the home. A juvenile fired the gun, striking the girl.

The statement says the girl was taken to Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg before being transferred to an out-of-state hospital, where her condition was stable. The name of that hospital was not disclosed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.