Winter storm warnings issued for Tuesday night-Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Giles, Wythe, Bland, Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Southeast Fayette and Southeast Raleigh counties Tuesday night- Wedesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Buchanan, Wyoming, McDowell, Northwest Raleigh, and Northwest Fayette counties Tuesday night-Wednesday.

CURRENT WATCHES, ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS

Rain showers will transition to heavy, wet snow after dark Tuesday evening. The highest elevations (above 3.500 ft) will see the changeover first, with the lowest elevations seeing the changeover late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. In the warned area (including Mercer, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, Pocahontas and Tazewell counties), generally 3-6" of snow is expected to accumulate through Wednesday. The highest elevations of Fayette, Raleigh, Western Greenbrier, and Western Pocahontas counties may see up to 10 inches in some spots. Areas under the advisory in our area (Buchanan, Wyoming, McDowell) will see less with warm air, but 1-3" of snow will still be possible. Though not everything will stick to the roads at all times because of the warm ground, snowfall rates in heavy bands/squalls will be able to quickly cover roadways on occasion and cause very poor visibility. Heavy wet snow on tree limbs and power lines may also cause power outages through midweek. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the upper 20s/low 30s, while highs Wednesday will only be the 30s.

We will be cool and drier Thursday and Friday, before rain/snow showers move in for this weekend. Stay tuned!

