Snow possible Tuesday night-Wednesday

(WVVA)Winter Storm Watches are in effect for the entire viewing area for late Tuesday night through Wednesday for heavy snow. Because the snow will be heavy, power outages will become a concern.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

CURRENT WATCHES, ADVISORIES AND WARNINGS

We're expecting between 3 and 6 inches for many spots, with lower amounts in the valleys. In contrast, the highest elevations over 3,500 feet could see greater than 7 inches. The highest elevations of Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas County could see 10 in.

Stay tuned for updates.

Snow showers will end Thursday morning with dry weather expected on Friday. Another system moves are away this weekend with a chance of rain and snow.

