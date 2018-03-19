Annual Spring Bling raises money for autism awareness and research

The fourth annual "Spring Bling" took place in Beckley.

Nearly 90 vendors set up booths to display handmade crafts, as well as sell soaps, candles, jewelry, scrubs and shoes.

This was the first time the event worked to raise money for "Autism Speaks" and event host Tiffaney Patrick says she got the inspiration from an interaction she witnessed between her daughter and a boy with autism.

"My daughter is doing travel basketball and we were at the airport traveling to a location,” Patrick said. “And a little boy was there with autism, and his mom was so worried, he was about five, and his mom was so worried about him bothering her. And I'm like, 'No he's fine.' And just the conversation with him along with the conversation with the kid, it was just really amazing, and I'm like, 'I need to find a way to give back to this organization.'"

Patrick says the goal is to raise $10,000 for Autism Speaks.

The next event like this one, will be held on November 10th, called the "Holiday Jam." Proceed from that will also go toward Autism Speaks.