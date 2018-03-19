Home & Leisure show in Beckley draws consumers to convention center

The last day of the 2018 Home & Leisure show wrapped up over the weekend at the Beckley - Raleigh County Convention Center.

The event gives consumers a one-stop shop for those looking for home building, decorating, renovation and leisure options.

Around 60 vendors set up booths and hundreds came out to see the different items, as well as hear live music.

Jay Quesenberry says with spring right around the corner, this is the perfect time to hold this annual show.

"It's good for outdoorsmen, it's good for spring coming up, for fix-up, for doing things around the home, the outdoors, it's all about that,” Quesenberry said. “It's going on today and folks are having a blast. Plus there's a kid's zone and some unique things here today."

And one of those unique things Quesenberry was talking about is a "tiny home" built by 84 Lumber.

It's just under 200 square feet but features all the amenities of a modern home, plus, it's portable.