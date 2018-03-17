Minden residents share frustration at public meetings over soil sample results

Saturday, marked day two of public meetings in Minden being held by environmental agencies, regarding the ongoing health crisis in the town.

Residents continue to point to contaminated water and soil as the reason for an alarming number of cancer diagnoses and deaths.

But officials say their research suggests there's nothing unusual at all about the statistics.

The EPA and the West Virginia DEP held the first public meeting Friday to explain the test results from the soil and sediment samples it collected in December 2017.

According to environmental officials, the study shows no immediate health threat to residents.

But some in Minden say the agencies aren't digging deeply enough into the problem, claiming that the town's cancer statistics are vastly under-reported.

Almost everyone who spoke at Friday's meeting asked for relocation assistance from the government, although they admit it's probably a long shot. But Faye Buckland, who has lived in Minden for more than 50 years, continues to hold out hope for a solution.

"I'd like to see my nephews play out in the yard and have a good time, not play out in the road," Buckland said.