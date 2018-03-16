Jevon Carter leads West Virginia past Murray State

Jevon Carter scored 21 points, had eight assists and six steals, Teddy Allen added 16 points and No. 5 seed West Virginia overwhelmed 12th-seeded Murray State 85-68 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.More >>
No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.More >>
Greater Beckley and Beckley lose in the state tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.More >>
The Westside and Bluefield boys basketball teams fall in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday.More >>
In October 1970, one of two planes carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people.More >>
Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points to lift Radford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four on Tuesday night.More >>
Purdue and West Virginia just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Marshall defeats Western Kentucky 67-66 in the Conference USA Tournament championship.More >>
