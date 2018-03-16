Aluminum and steel tariffs impact local breweries

Inside Greenbrier Valley Brewing company, in Maxwelton, West Virginia, a can of beer begins its journey.



"The cans are shipped in; emptied and on a great big palette; we'll put them up on the line. Three of the prongs will put the CO2 in it. It will push back, put the lid on it, seal it, then we'll clean all the excess beer. We'll put it on a six-pack ring and ship it to stores or distributors," said Tanya Hazelwood, a staff member at the brewery.



The entire process involves aluminum and steel. Aluminum for the cans.



"I think we probably have close to 100,000 cans," said Sam Walker-Matthews, general manager.



Steel for nearly everything else.



"All our brewing equipment from our kettle down to the whirlpool that we have on our brewing side are all composed of stainless steel," said Dave Barron, assistant brewer.



"A lot of our stainless steel in the industry is made in China," said.Walker-Matthews.



That's why President Trump's approval of a twenty-five percent tariff on steel and ten percent on aluminum are causing corporations concern.

Large companies like Miller Coors have condemned the move, saying it will cost jobs.

But for small companies, the anticipated costs are even harder to absorb.



"I'm not sure what the full impact will be on the brewery as far as our packaging cost. I can only imagine they will go up. Hopefully, the tariff itself will have the impact of benefiting the metal industry itself in America. And we don't mind contributing to that as long as our bottom line doesn't go up ."



As to whether prices will spill over and be passed on to consumers, the owners say you just have to sit back and wait.



"I would say hang in there and wait. We all are in the craft beer industry. And hopefully, the impact is not going to be as big as we thought" said.Walker-Matthews.



Will Americans drink less beer if it's pricier? Some say its a price committed customers will swallow.



"Our customers will drink our beer regardless. Just like gas, you need gas, you're going to pay whatever it is," said Hazelwood.