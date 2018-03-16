Elements of Trump opioid plan already in place in W.Va. county

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) As U.S. President Donald Trump doubles down on a new opioid plan in March, some elements of his initiative are already in place in parts of Southern West Virginia.



One part of the plan already drawing controversy is the recommendation for the death penalty for drug dealers whose actions result in death. While West Virginia code does not allow for sentences of capitol punishment, it does allow for life in prison -- and it's a tool Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane is already using to keep drug dealers at bay.



"There's a certain code that allows for the repeat offenders rule or the third strike rule. What it means is if they've been convicted of two felonies in the past, they're eligible to be put in prison for life on the third felony," said Cochrane.



The Wyoming County prosecutor started seeking life sentences for repeat offenders last year. Combined with other efforts to curb drug abuse inside the county -- the overdose rate fell from 13 in 2016 to seven in 2017.

"This is an amazing group of people here...90-95 percent of the population is good people. But you don't want that five percent of people to run over all the others," adds Cochrane.



While Cochrane and his team are focused on cutting off the supply of drugs to the county, Wyoming County Commissioner Jason Mullins is working to address the supply.

He's focused on catching kids before they fall through the cracks. "I really believe that prevention is going to be one of the better ways we can keep the drug problem from taking over our community."



Mullins, Cochrane, along with dozens of other key players in the prescription pill abuse fight, will be helping to participate in a West Virginia pilot study focused on Wyoming County. Gov. Jim Justice and a team of researchers at WVU will be spearheading the project, working to develop a drug plan that can be used in other counties.



"It's so important for us that Charleston sees we have an issue and we need help. I'm glad they've sent these folks down from Charleston and WVU to see what we can do to fix the problems," adds Mullins.

Both the President's plan and the West Virginia initiative call for beefed up enforcement, as well as a mix of prevention and treatment measures.