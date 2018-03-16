Marshall U Men's Basketball wins first NCAA Tournament game - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall U Men's Basketball wins first NCAA Tournament game

No. 13 seed Marshall beat Wichita State 81-75 in the first round of the East Region on Friday.

Jon Elmore was spectacular for the Thundering Herd. The senior guard scored 27 points, including a number of deep 3-pointers in the second half. Ajdin Penava added 16 points and had a key basket late.

The key sequence came with about 2 minutes left when Penava scored on a drive to give the Herd a 76-72 lead. C.J. Burks then stole the ball in the backcourt, and his dunk gave Marshall a 78-72 lead.

 Wichita State pulled within 78-75 on Conner Frankamp's 3-pointer, but that's as close as the Shockers would get. Frankamp led the Shockers with 27 points.

The final 60 seconds took several minutes after a number of reviews that killed the momentum of the game.

On Thursday, 13th-seeded Buffalo knocked No. 4 seed Arizona out of the tournament.

