Embezzlement charge dismissed against Cedar Bluff town manager

A felony embezzlement charge has been dropped against the town manager of Cedar Bluff.

James McGlothlin was indicted back in November on a charge of embezzlement of more than $200 in reference to deposits that were delayed into the retirement fund for town employees. 

Special prosecutor David Saliba, of Wythe County, confirmed the charge was dismissed. He based the decision on several factors: 

  • The federal court dismissed the civil claims based on the same issues presented in the criminal case.
  • The Town attorney was prepared to testify that the Town Manager acted on the advice of counsel regarding the withholding and depositing of the retirement funds.
  • The Commonwealth could not establish that the Town Manager had any intent to convert to his own use or benefit, funds withheld and later deposited into the retirement account.

