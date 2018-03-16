CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Skiers flung from ski lift in Republic of Georg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Skiers flung from ski lift in Republic of Georgia

Posted:

(CNN) At least ten people were injured in the Republic of Georgia when a ski lift malfunctioned.

Dramatic images show people jumping or being thrown to the ground as lifts careened in reverse down the mountain.

It happened at a ski resort Friday.

Some skiers told CNN they had to jump to avoid being crushed when the lift hit the bottom of the hill.

Three ambulance crews and Georgian ski patrol were deployed to the scene.

The injured people were taken to the resort's clinic.

