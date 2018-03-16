West Virginia hosts the qualification for World Rafting Championship 2019

The United States Rafting Association (USRA) has announced that the 2018 National Rafting Championship will be held in West Virginia on the New and Gauley Rivers.

This event will be the qualifier for the World Rafting Championship to be held on the Tully River in Australia in May 2019.

For Mike Cassiday, Event Organizer and local resident, this is the best place for an event like this.

“We are thrilled USRA has selected West Virginia to host this prestigious whitewater event. The New and Gauley Rivers offer some of the best whitewater rafting in the world - it’s the perfect stage for an event of this caliber!" said Cassiday.

Event dates are September 4-8; 2018 including two practice days and three competition days.

The athletes will be organized in teams of six in different types of timed races including sprint, head-to-head, slalom, and downriver events.

Spectator access will be available for most events.

Registration will be opening soon, and more details will be released as they become available.