Police warn against scam targeting APCO customers

The West Virginia State Police in Summers County is warning people about a phone scam targeting customers of Appalachian Power.

According to Tpr. J.B. Frye, the scammers are telling people they must pay up or their power will be shut off.

Tpr. Frye says the crooks have taken APCO's prerecorded message to sound authentic and are using a 1-888 number that is very similar to the company's customer service line.

Typically, customers are told they must purchase a money order to prevent a disconnection of service. In some instances, the scammers are asking for people to have their Federal Tax ID ready.

Appalachian Power offers the following tips keep you from being ripped off:

Confirm that you are speaking to a utility representative. If you have any concerns, tell the caller that you will independently check the phone number for the utility to verify the caller’s identity and information. Be wary of anyone demanding immediate payment or payment in forms that are difficult to trace, such as Western Union, Vanilla or Green Dot cash cards. Never give your credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers, or any other personal identification numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls or sends an email requesting information. Never allow anyone claiming to be a utility service person into your home unless you have scheduled an appointment and the person has proper identification. Lock the door and contact police if you become concerned about your safety.

Click here for more information from APCO'S website.