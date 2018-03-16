CWA Union: Frontier seeking injunction against striking workers

The union vice president representing striking workers at Frontier Communications said the company has requested a court injunction to stop the strike.

In a news release issued by Ed Mooney with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), he called the injunction request by Frontier "an overreaction by the company."

Mooney said the court has given both parties until Monday to reach an agreement. WVVA has learned that Frontier made the request in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

"The company’s action comes in the face of the tremendous support that residents and business owners across West Virginia have shown for the strike, and shows that the company is worried because that support has spread to Connecticut, where Frontier workers have set up informational pickets at work locations and at Frontier's headquarters," said Mooney.

In a statement released by Frontier on Thursday, it stated the company will not make any further public comments on the negotiations with CWA.

Read the full statement from CWA Vice President 2-13 Ed Mooney below:

"We believe the request for the injunction is an overreaction by the company to the lawful activity of our striking members. The court has given the parties until Monday evening to come to an agreement on the parameters of that activity during this strike, and we will work to ensure that our members’ rights are protected."

"We are strong, we are united, and we are committed to the fight for good jobs and quality service in West Virginia."

Below you'll find information by the Associated Press:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) Telecommunications company Frontier Communications has requested an injunction against its protesting employees.

About 1,400 employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Virginia, represented by the Communication Workers of America union have been striking since March 4 after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

News outlets report the company filed the request Thursday for the court's "assistance to protect life, limb and property." The filing says the union and its affiliated members have "embarked down a dangerous and lawless road," noting more than 100 incidents of abuse including threatening employees and blocking property access.