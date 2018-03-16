CWA Union: Frontier seeking injunction against striking workers

The union vice president representing striking workers at Frontier Communications said the company has requested a court injunction to stop the strike.More >>
The union vice president representing striking workers at Frontier Communications said the company has requested a court injunction to stop the strike.More >>
The West Virginia State Police in Summers County is warning people about a phone scam targeting customers of Appalachian Power.More >>
The West Virginia State Police in Summers County is warning people about a phone scam targeting customers of Appalachian Power.More >>
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.More >>
All seven service members aboard a U.S. helicopter that crashed in Iraq were killed, the Pentagon said Friday in a written statement.More >>
Authorities say an innovative pedestrian bridge that failed at Florida International University had been put to a "stress test" and its cables were being tightened when it collapsed.More >>
Authorities say an innovative pedestrian bridge that failed at Florida International University had been put to a "stress test" and its cables were being tightened when it collapsed.More >>
A group of people in Wyoming County are fighting back against the region's opioid crisis.More >>
A group of people in Wyoming County are fighting back against the region's opioid crisis.More >>
The Ceres Elementary School Community, along with kids and parents, gathered Thursday evening at the school for a vigil for one of their students who was injured badly in a car accident last week.More >>
The Ceres Elementary School Community, along with kids and parents, gathered Thursday evening at the school for a vigil for one of their students who was injured badly in a car accident last week.More >>
Employees of a local Beauty Salon and Day Spa are still grieving over the loss of a popular co worker and are making plans to honor her. Beauty Concepts Stylist Becky Hicks passed away suddenly March 5th at the age of 39. Hicks worked at the Salon for fifteen years and developed close ties with her clients and work family. Owner Kathy Rahall said since Becky's funeral... ... all the girls at the salon wanted to do something to remember her. Beauty Concepts will host a Candlelight...More >>
Employees of a local Beauty Salon and Day Spa are still grieving over the loss of a popular co worker and are making plans to honor her. Beauty Concepts Stylist Becky Hicks passed away suddenly March 5th at the age of 39. Hicks worked at the Salon for fifteen years and developed close ties with her clients and work family. Owner Kathy Rahall said since Becky's funeral... ... all the girls at the salon wanted to do something to remember her. Beauty Concepts will host a Candlelight...More >>
A Fayette Co. man is behind bars Wednesday night, facing felony drug charges.More >>
A Fayette Co. man is behind bars Wednesday night, facing felony drug charges.More >>