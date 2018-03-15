Fayette Co. man facing felony drug charges

A Fayette Co. man is behind bars Wednesday night, facing felony drug charges.

The Central West Virginia Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for 241 Tourison Addition in Fayetteville because detectives made multiple controlled purchases of methamphetamines, heroin and oxycodone from this location.

Jason Stanley, 32 of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Stanley was transported to the Southern Regional Jail after being unable to post the $30,000 bond issued by the Fayette County Magistrate's Office.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, detectives will be filing additional charges in this case in upcoming days. "Fayetteville is usually a quiet place, but drugs don't discriminate neighborhoods," says Sheriff Fridley. "If you choose to sell drugs and draw attention to yourself, chances are, you will receive a visit from us."

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.