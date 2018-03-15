Candlelight vigil held for Ceres kindergarten student

The Ceres Elementary School Community, along with kids and parents, gathered Thursday evening at the school for a vigil for one of their students who was injured badly in a car accident last week.

Blake, a kindergarten student, is in the ICU in Roanoke with injuries he suffered last week. Everyone at the school wanted to show their love and concern for him with a candlelight vigil at the school Thursday evening.

Blake's teacher Brandi Hicks is Blake's said that he is a special little boy, is popular with his classmates and always has a smile for everyone he sees. She added that Blake's classmates are worried about him and they want to help however they can.

So she thought a vigil would be a great way for them to be involved.