Memorial event for Becky Hicks scheduled

Employees of a local Beauty Salon and Day Spa are still grieving over the loss of a popular co worker and are making plans to honor her.

Beauty Concepts Stylist Becky Hicks passed away suddenly March 5th at the age of 39.

Hicks worked at the Salon for fifteen years and developed close ties with her clients and work family.

Owner Kathy Rahall said since Becky's funeral...

... all the girls at the salon wanted to do something to remember her.

Beauty Concepts will host a Candlelight Ceremony at the shop on Saturday at 7 P-M.

Any of Becky's friends or clients are invited to join the staff to honor and remember their good friend.