Wyoming County fights back against opioid crisis

Addiction is defined as the fact or condition of being addicted to a particular substance, thing, or activity.

But if you ask someone who has struggled with addiction, they may give you a slightly different definition.

"To me, it means to completely lose yourself, " said Craig Rhodes, a substance abuse counselor and former addict. "Lose your dignity and self respect over a substance and be completely withdrawn from life,"

Now, there's a group trying to put an end to the drug epidemic going on in the region called Recovery in Wyoming County.

The group holds meetings twice a week to offer support for recovering addicts and they've gotten the attention of some state lawmakers.

"I don't think that anybody that's on drugs wants to stay there," said Sue Cline, the district 9 West Virginia state senator. "It's just they don't know how to get off. But I think that with most people if you give them help and you give them a job they can see that they can have a successful life then they will do that."

Even though the opioid epidemic has become a persistent issue throughout the state of West Virginia, some believe that the future looks bright at that the problem will be fixed sooner rather than later.

"Well, I think things could hardly get much worse, so I feel optimistic that things will get better primarily because we have a lot of people as you saw here today that bring a lot of energy into the room and a lot of good ideas. And really, at the end of the day, this problem is not solved in Washington D.C. or in Charleston, West Virginia; it's solved in the local communities," said Dr. Michael Brumage, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy.

While West Virginia still has a long way to go in order to fix its opioid issue, Recovery in Wyoming County is setting an example for the rest of the state to follow.