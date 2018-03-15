Greater Beckley and Beckley fall in state tournament

Day two of the boys state tournament was not kind to a pair of teams from southern West Virginia. Greater Beckley and Beckley both fell in their state quarterfinal matchups on Thursday. The Crusaders began the day with a big loss to Tug Valley in Class A 83-52. Jay Moore and Chance Potter each 18 points in the losing effort. They end the season with a mark of 16-8. The Flying Eagles met up with old tournament foe Martinsburg in the 11:15 contest. The Bulldogs proved to be too much, as they came away with the win 58-48. Mikey Penn had 16 points to lead Beckley. Danny Bickey also finished with double digits with 10 points. They finish the year at 21-5.