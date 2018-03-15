Former Beckley lumber company exec sentenced for embezzlement

The former chief financial officer for a Beckley lumber company was sentenced to 41 month in federal prison for stealing more than $800,000.

James Matthew Miller, 43, had previously entered guilty pleas to two counts of wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Miller stole the money by issuing payments to a fake vendor, a friend of his, from December 2007 to August 2013. Miller's friend would cash the checks and keep a small amount. The rest of the money would go to Miller. To cover-up the scheme, Miller falsified documents of log inventories and deliveries. One hundred sixty checks were written totaling $822,396.63.

“Unscrupulous employees – be that rank and file workers or top executives -- can cause substantial financial harm to their employers. The prosecution of these crimes is vital to the success of West Virginia businesses,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Miller was also ordered to pay back all the money he stole. Judge Irene C. Berger handed down the sentence on Thursday.

The news release issued by U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart did not name the company Miller worked for. WVVA sent an email to Stuart's office asking for that information. We are still awaiting a reply.