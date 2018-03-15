Denver Post plans to cut a third of its newsroom employees

President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he's monitoring the "heartbreaking bridge collapse" at Florida International University in the Miami area.More >>
The former chief financial officer for a Beckley lumber company was sentenced to 41 month in federal prison for stealing more than $800,000.More >>
The Denver Post is planning to cut about a third of its newsroom employees in the coming months.More >>
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law the state's $4.3 billion budget for next fiscal year.More >>
A Twitter spat has broken out between the West Virginia Republican Party chairwoman and a Democratic candidate for Congress that ended up with her questioning him for collecting a military pension.More >>
One West Virginia community is starting to feel the strain as 1,400 Communications Workers of America (CWA) strike against Frontier Communications.More >>
Rep. Morgan Griffith has been inducted into the House Liberty Caucus- a bipartisan congressional organization "dedicated to the principles of limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty."More >>
Federal health officials took the first step Thursday to drastically cut nicotine levels in cigarettes so they aren't addictive.More >>
