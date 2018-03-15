Gov. Justice signs 2019 budget, 6 supplemental appropriation bil - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Justice signs 2019 budget, 6 supplemental appropriation bills

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law the state's $4.3 billion budget for next fiscal year.

The new budget will go into effect on July 1.

According to a news release issued by Gov. Justice, "the only changes to the budget were four technical line items vetoes that were deemed necessary by law." The vetoed items dealt with food purchases from the Dept. of Agriculture by the following state agencies; Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and Dept. of Health and Human Resources. 

Gov. Justice also singed into law six supplemental appropriation bills:

  1. SB385 transferring $23 million from DHHR Medical Services and moving $20 million to the Division of Corrections for roof repairs and mechanical upgrades and $3 million to Juvenile Services for roof repairs and mechanical services.
  2. SB633 transferring $1.62 million from the Insurance Commission Fund and moving $1.12 million to DHHR’s Behavioral Health Fund and $500,000 to DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy.
  3. SB634 moves $10 million from DHHR Medical Services to the Office of Drug Control Policy.
  4. HB4376 the Governor line item vetoed the transfer of money from the DHHR Division of Health Vital Statistics Account to the Medical Cannabis Fund following an objection from the State Treasurer due to federal banking regulations.
  5. HB4379 provides road fund spending authority for the Division of Highways.
  6. HB4389 moves $1.13 million from the Auditor’s Securities Regulation Fund and $1.13 million from the Treasurer’s Banking Services Expense Fund to the Enterprise Resource Planning System Fund. Moves an additional $1.5 million from the Auditor’s Securities Regulation Fund to the West Virginia Commuter Rail Access Fund for the MARC Train.

