Gov. Justice signs 2019 budget, 6 supplemental appropriation bills

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has signed into law the state's $4.3 billion budget for next fiscal year.

The new budget will go into effect on July 1.

According to a news release issued by Gov. Justice, "the only changes to the budget were four technical line items vetoes that were deemed necessary by law." The vetoed items dealt with food purchases from the Dept. of Agriculture by the following state agencies; Division of Corrections, Division of Juvenile Services, and Dept. of Health and Human Resources.

Gov. Justice also singed into law six supplemental appropriation bills: