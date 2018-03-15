W.Va. community to wait weeks for service from Frontier

COAL MOUNTAIN, W.Va. (WVVA) One West Virginia community is feeling the strain as 1,400 Communications Workers of America (CWA) employees strike against Frontier Communications.



Coal Mountain residents don't normally have cell service in their remote corner of Wyoming County. But now, their landlines are down too. The residents say that despite promises by Frontier to bring in temporary workers, their phones aren't ringing.



"The phone is a big part of my business. We have a lot of elderly people here who need the food to be delivered," said Jason Bledsoe, owner of E&J Carry-out in Coal Mountain.



Bledsoe's phone line and credit card machine have been dead for eight days. He said he was told it would be the end of March before the company could send someone to make the repairs.



"West Virginia workers...they know these lines. They know where the problems are going to be and how to fix it in a short amount of time. But these people they have coming in from out-of-state, they can't even figure out how to get here."



Contract negotiations broke down on March 3, between the company and CWA over clause that would allow the company to downsize by 15 percent and use automate some of the work. CWA workers are fighting to keep their employment level at 100 percent.



"We want job security and we want them to upgrade the network like they promised they would," said Joey Corns, a Frontier employee on strike.

Despite the work-stop, most of the residents on Coal Mountain are siding with the strikers. It is not only about keeping West Virginia jobs in West Virginia, but investing in the company's infrastructure.

"It's hard to maintain something that's 40-50 years old. They haven't upgraded the plant or the fiber optic net," adds Corns. "Coal River Mountain just got high-speed internet three years ago. It's 2018. Nobody should be without high-speed internet in this area."



In requesting a comment for this story, Frontier Communications issued the following statement Thursday:



“Our objective in these negotiations has been, and continues to be, to preserve good jobs with competitive wages and excellent benefits while addressing the needs of our ever-changing business. At this particular juncture, Frontier is electing not to comment further on the details associated with negotiations.”