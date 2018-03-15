Rep. Morgan Griffith inducted into House Liberty Caucus

NEWS RELEASE:

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) has been inducted into the bipartisan House Liberty Caucus. He issued the following statement:

“I believe public officials have a duty to defend the liberties guaranteed by our Constitution. Whether fighting for the repeal of laws and regulations that infringe on peoples’ rights or calling for Congress to take back its powers from the executive branch, protecting liberty has been a guiding principle. I am honored to join the Liberty Caucus, and I look forward to continuing alongside its members in striving to guard the liberties Americans enjoy under God and the Constitution.”

“I’m pleased to welcome Rep. Griffith into the House Liberty Caucus,” said Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), the group’s Chairman. “His knowledge of House rules and respect for process combined with his pro-liberty record make him an excellent addition to the caucus.”

The House Liberty Caucus (HLC) is a congressional member organization in the U.S. House of Representatives dedicated to the principles of limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty.