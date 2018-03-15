Pedestrian bridge collapses at university; several fatalities

President Donald Trump says on Twitter that he's monitoring the "heartbreaking bridge collapse" at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Trump is calling the bridge collapse "so tragic" and praising the bravery of first responders who "rushed in to save lives. Thank you for your courage." The president tweets that he is praying for "all who are affected."

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital. The section of bridge spanning a busy road in South Florida had just been installed Saturday.

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people -- two of them critically -- from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university.

Dr. Mark McKenney says at a news conference Thursday that two of the people Kendall Regional Medical Center received were in "extremely critical" condition. He says the other eight were stable, with injuries such as "bruises and abrasions to broken bones."

Of the two more serious cases, McKenney said one arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest but was revived, and the other has a serious brain injury.

The new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University had been installed across a busy road Saturday.

5:45 p.m.

An engineering professor says the decision to use what the builders called an "innovative installation" for a Florida pedestrian bridge that collapsed was risky.

Robert Bea of the University of California, Berkeley, says it's too early to know exactly what happened in the collapse Thursday on the campus of at Florida International University in the Miami area.

But he questions the builders' decision to try a "rapid span installation" where the 174-foot-long (55-meter-long) span was prefabricated, then swung into place before its central support tower was built. The section was put into place across a busy eight-lane road Saturday.

Bea said trying something new that crossed a highway was a gamble.



5 p.m.

Officials at the scene of a bridge collapse at a Florida university say they are drilling holes into the debris to look for survivors.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a Thursday news conference that rescuers are searching the rubble for people who may still be trapped underneath but they did not know how many that might be.

The pedestrian bridge was installed Saturday at Florida International University in the Miami area.

Estopinan said there had been reports of workers on the 174-foot (55-meter) span before it collapsed, and he confirmed that emergency workers did make some "surface rescues." He said two victims were cut out of the wreckage.

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that there were "multiple victims" but the number hadn't been determined yet.

Estopinan says eight vehicles were trapped under the new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in the Miami area.

The section of bridge spanning a busy road had just been installed Saturday.

A newly-installed pedestrian bridge collapsed Thursday at Florida International University, trapping at least five vehicles underneath.

Live television reports showed several people loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse. There was no immediate report of injuries or any fatalities from authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department tweeted Thursday afternoon that "multiple patients" had been injured and officials were working to confirm how many. It also said it was securing the structure while searching for injured people.

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.