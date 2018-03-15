Mercer County woman arrested in domestic shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mercer County woman arrested in domestic shooting

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Mercer County have arrested a woman on charges of attempted murder and malicious wounding in connection with a domestic shooting. 

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on Hatcher Church Road near Princeton.

The victim, described as an estranged husband, was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, Marina Marie Jones, 51, was arrested at the scene. She's currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $50,000 cash or surety bond.

