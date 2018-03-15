Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Washington County.

The wreck occurred at 2 p.m. Wednesday along the intersection of Route 19 and Route 690.

"A 2013 Infiniti G37s was traveling north on Route 19, when a 2010 Cadillac CTS pulled out from Route 690 and across the northbound lane of Route 19. The Infiniti was unable to avoid the Cadillac and struck it in the side. The impact sent the Cadillac into the southbound lanes of Route 19 where it came to a stop, "according to the Virginia State Police

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene. He has been identified as Owen McCleod, 77, of Morristown, Tennessee. The driver of the Infiniti, a 32-year-old man from Lebanon, Virginia, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.