Westside and Bluefield slip in state quarterfinals

Westside and Bluefield slip in state quarterfinals

Posted:
CHARLESTON, WV (WVVA) -

The Westside and Bluefield boys basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end on Wednesday in the state tournament in Charleston. The Renegades lost in the first game of the day 68-65 to Winfield and the Beavers ended the day of hoops in a tough, 57-56 loss to Phillip Barbour. Shane Jenkins led the Renegades with 18 points. Westside completes the season at 20-6. Mookie Collier led the Beavers with 27 points. Bluefield finishes the year at 19-5. 

