"Neither snow nor rain" stops Bluefield mail carriers

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. "

While the postal service has no official motto, this creed has been associated with US Postal workers for years.

Letter carriers in our area deliver despite a winter that does seem to end.

Mail carriers have been in and out of trucks in the cold. The only warmth they get is when they are driving to their next stop.

Slick roads, snowstorms, and icy pathways -- you name it, the U.S. Postal Service is prepared to deliver.

"I've got a little over five hundred houses on this route. I walk about ten miles. And I have about two thousand and twenty-one stair steps," said Andrew Maitland, a letter carrier.

Letter carriers like maitland and Robert Williams have been slogging through every weather condition imaginable for a long time.

"About nine years now," said Maitland.

"Just about nine years," said Williams.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, employees will make "every reasonable, safe attempt" to deliver mail even in a storm, but their safety comes first.

"The main thing is not slipping and falling. We just had an injury last week. Somebody broke their ankle ..." said Maitland.

Icy steps and snow-packed paths create perilous conditions. So, they rely on customers to clear the way.

"We have a great mailman here in our neighborhood. He is always delivering. I think the least that we can do is get out and clear our walkways, our sidewalks, our stairs so that he can get our mail to us," said Ann Looney.

There are about twenty-one postal workers in the Bluefield area who deliver the mail in harsh weather. They don't let it stop them because their deliveries are vital.

"A lot of people, we deliver medicines to, so they're expecting that. Checks and all that to get by daily," said Williams.

Delivery in rural areas requires extra automotive power.

"They put chains on for us to get a better grip on the road, but some of these places, we can't get to still,"said Williams.

But there is nothing slow about this snail mail. Letter carriers are quick to problem solve.

"Subaru and Jeeps [are] what they use out there," said Maitland.