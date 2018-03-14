More broadband, new jobs coming to Tazewell

A major announcement took place today in Tazewell. A rural service provider will be opening up an office in town...bringing broadband... and jobs, along with it.

Many business leaders and politicians filled Town Hall, as it was announced that Sunset Digital Communications will be opening a new branch in Tazewell. The branch is not only suppose to provide broadband and WiFi to Tazewell County, but four other counties as well. C-O-O Ryan Elswick explains how he became familiar with Tazewell. "About 4-5 years ago, I took a drive over the Back of the Dragon. I didn't really know where I was going. I ended up in Tazewell, and just fell in love with the Main Street."

Southern District Supervisor Mike Hymes says this agreement has been several years in the making. "It's probably been two years or a little longer, working on this process with Sunset, Cumberland Plateau, and all the partners. Broadband is critical infrastructure growing your community."

After the announcement, folks headed over to the "Seven" restaurant for a social. Obviously local business leaders are happy about this announcement, but what do residents think? I spoke with one to find out. Nancy Brooks says, "We are deliriously happy about this. It's going to change the economy of the whole region. And we're happy Tazewell's at the forefront!"

From sales to service positions, they say it will create at least 50 jobs for the area.

The new location will be supported by a $680,000 grant from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund.