New Tazewell business reclaiming old wood

With the continuation of winter weather, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) remains dedicated to keeping road conditions as safe as possible.More >>
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds. " While the postal service has no official motto, this creed has been associated with US postal workers for years. Letter carriers in our area deliver despite a winter that does seem to end. Mail carriers have been in and out of trucks in the cold.More >>
A major announcement took place today in Tazewell. A rural service provider will be opening up an office in town...bringing broadband... and jobs, along with it. Many business leaders and politicians filled Town Hall, as it was announced that Sunset Digital Communications will be opening a new branch in Tazewell.More >>
For those with an old barn or looking to get rid of stock-piled wood, you may be interested in a new business in Tazewell County. Springville Lumber Company sits along Route 460.More >>
A Kentucky police officer has been fatally shot while on duty and state police are handling it as a murder investigation.More >>
A Montgomery, WV business owner was sentenced to 15 month in federal prison for not paying nearly $400,000 in employment taxes.More >>
In October 1970, one of two planes carrying the Wichita State football team to a game at Utah State crashed in Colorado, killing 31 people.More >>
