New Tazewell business reclaiming old wood

For those with an old barn or looking to get rid of stock-piled wood, you may be interested in a new business in Tazewell County.

Springville Lumber Company sits along Route 460. They are in the business of reclaiming rough, cleaned-up wood. Not only will they pick up the wood for you...but they say they'll also pay you for it. Mandy Reynolds says business has already started booming. "We get phone calls from all throughout the area. We do the surrounding areas; we do Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, both Virginia and West Virginia. "

After they finish touching up the wood...customers then come and buy the lumber. The shop says D-I-Y customers often use this wood in their remodeling projects.

