Kentucky police officer fatally shot during investigation

Officer Scotty Hamilton Officer Scotty Hamilton

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer has been fatally shot while on duty and state police are handling it as a murder investigation.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that Pikeville Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed Tuesday night as troopers were assisting Pikeville police on an investigation. Police said Hamilton and Trooper Matt Martin were patrolling Hurricane Creek when they came upon a suspicious vehicle.

The statement says officers spoke with occupants of the vehicle and then began canvassing the area around a nearby residence for possible suspects. Authorities say gunshots were fired a short time later near the residence, and Martin, who had become separated from Hamilton, found the officer with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police said the perpetrator was not located and police are actively searching for possible suspects.

Media are reporting that Hamilton was a 12-year veteran with the Pikeville Police Department.

