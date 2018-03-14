Fayette County businessman sentenced for not paying employment taxes

A Montgomery, WV business owner was sentenced to 15 month in federal prison for not paying nearly $400,000 in employment taxes.

Steve Lopez, 68, owned and operated the taxi service Ready Transport Services and RTS Ice Cream, Coffee, and Candy Shop.

"Lopez admitted that he did not pay approximately $393,851 in employment taxes due to the IRS, including funds he withheld from his employees’ paychecks as well as money he owed as their employer," according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

Lopez was ordered to pay back the all the money he owes the IRS. He will also serve three years of probation once he is released from prison. Click here to read the full news release.