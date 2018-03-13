Gayle Manchin responds to Governor's firing

Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said early Wednesday.More >>
Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died, a family spokesman said early Wednesday.More >>
Citizens in Rainelle said about 6 inches of snow fell over the past few days. The maintenance department is now working an around the clock job -- snow removal. "We try to get it and treat it. We don't let it get ahead of us," said Bobby Burton, Rainelle's maintenance supervisor. Burton is in charge of keeping Rainelle city streets accessible after one of their largest snowfalls this winter. "This last snow was wet and heavy. It normall...More >>
Citizens in Rainelle said about 6 inches of snow fell over the past few days. The maintenance department is now working an around the clock job -- snow removal. "We try to get it and treat it. We don't let it get ahead of us," said Bobby Burton, Rainelle's maintenance supervisor. Burton is in charge of keeping Rainelle city streets accessible after one of their largest snowfalls this winter. "This last snow was wet and heavy. It normall...More >>
Today marks day 10 of the Frontier strike. 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America have been on strike throughout the two Virginias.More >>
Today marks day 10 of the Frontier strike. 1,400 members of the Communications Workers of America have been on strike throughout the two Virginias.More >>
Former West Virginia First Lady Gayle Manchin responded Tuesday to Governor Jim Justice's decision to fire her on Monday from her post as Sec. of Education and the Arts.More >>
Former West Virginia First Lady Gayle Manchin responded Tuesday to Governor Jim Justice's decision to fire her on Monday from her post as Sec. of Education and the Arts.More >>
A police officer accidentally fired his gun while on assignment at a northern Virginia middle school. No one was injured.More >>
A police officer accidentally fired his gun while on assignment at a northern Virginia middle school. No one was injured.More >>
Additional snow accumulation, on top of what we already have will range from 1" to possibly 5" inches (more at higher elevations) along our western slopes Tuesday night- Wednesday morning.More >>
Additional snow accumulation, on top of what we already have will range from 1" to possibly 5" inches (more at higher elevations) along our western slopes Tuesday night- Wednesday morning.More >>
National Geographic acknowledged on Monday that it covered the world through a racist lens for generations, with its magazine portrayals of bare-breasted women and naive brown-skinned tribesmen as savage, unsophisticated and unintelligent.More >>
National Geographic acknowledged on Monday that it covered the world through a racist lens for generations, with its magazine portrayals of bare-breasted women and naive brown-skinned tribesmen as savage, unsophisticated and unintelligent.More >>