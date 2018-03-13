Purdue and West Virginia headline the WNIT

Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points to lift Radford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four on Tuesday night.More >>
Travis Fields Jr. and Ed Polite Jr. each scored 13 points to lift Radford to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, 71-61 over LIU Brooklyn in the First Four on Tuesday night.More >>
Purdue and West Virginia just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Purdue and West Virginia just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.More >>
Marshall defeats Western Kentucky 67-66 in the Conference USA Tournament championship.More >>
Marshall defeats Western Kentucky 67-66 in the Conference USA Tournament championship.More >>
Kansas beats West Virginia 81-70 in Big 12 Championship game.More >>
Kansas beats West Virginia 81-70 in Big 12 Championship game.More >>
Wyoming East falls 72-62 to North Marion in the girls Class AA state championship game on Saturday.More >>
Wyoming East falls 72-62 to North Marion in the girls Class AA state championship game on Saturday.More >>
Esa Ahmad had 21 points, Daxter Miles Jr. added 19 and No. 18 West Virginia cruised to a 78-65 victory over Baylor on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.More >>
Esa Ahmad had 21 points, Daxter Miles Jr. added 19 and No. 18 West Virginia cruised to a 78-65 victory over Baylor on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.More >>
Summers County defeats Parkersburg Catholic 69-67 in the class A state quarterfinal round on Thursday night.More >>
Summers County defeats Parkersburg Catholic 69-67 in the class A state quarterfinal round on Thursday night.More >>
Bluefield High School football player Julius Gaddy signed his letter of intent with Bluefield College on Thursday.More >>
Bluefield High School football player Julius Gaddy signed his letter of intent with Bluefield College on Thursday.More >>