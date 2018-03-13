Snow continues through Wednesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER, SOUTHEAST RALEIGH, SOUTHEAST FAYETTE, AND NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS COUNTIES.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Northwest Fayette, Northwest Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties through Wednesday night.

Current Watches/Warnings/Advisories

(WVVA): Additional snow accumulation, on top of what we already have will range from 1" to possibly 5" inches (more at higher elevations) along our western slopes Tuesday night- Wednesday morning. Western Greenbrier, southeast Fayette and southeast Raleigh counties could see 4-6" overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties may see more, up to 6" to 8" inches in some spots.

At times, snow bands/squalls tonight will quickly cover roadways and reduce visibility for motorists. Not only is snow a concern, but any melting and re-freezing of snow may result in black ice over the next few days. It will be cold and windy at times as well, so stay warm! Highs Wednesday will be in the low-mid 30s for most, and lows will fall into the 20s and teens. Wind chills (especially during the overnight hours) may drop down into the teens and single digits at times.