Fayette Co. mom, roommate facing child neglect charges

A Fayette Co. mom and her roommate are in jail after neglecting her two-year old child.

Deputies were dispatched to the Hillcrest Motel in Lookout regarding a Health and Welfare Check on a two-year old child. The child was found with a serious head injury with other signs of possible abuse and neglect. The child was immediately medically transported to the hospital for treatment.

Miranda Lilly of Ansted (the child's mother), 34, and her roommate, Jesse Springstead, 35, of Lookout were both arrested and charged with the felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury.

Lilly and Springstead are being held in the Southern Regional Jail instead of a $40,000 bond.

Authorities say they have been using methamphetamines around the child. Due to the severity of its condition the child was transferred from Plateau Medical Center to Charleston Area Medical Center. More serious charges may be pending following a medical report from the hospital. At this time, both parties are denying committing any physical abuse.

"This poor child is in pretty bad shape, we pray that it makes a full recovery. It's a shame that children have to suffer this way, and we will try everything possible to make sure this baby will not be exposed to this again," said Fayette Co. Sheriff Mike Fridley.



This incident remains under investigation by Lt. T.N. Mooney, Cpl. R.D. Stephens, Deputy E.S. Pridemore and the Detective Bureau of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department. Deputies are being assisted in this case by Child Protective Services and the Child Advocacy Center, Just for Kids.