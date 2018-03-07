UPDATE: 'Peeping tom' arrested

Police in Oak Hill have arrested a woman after two young children were found in the middle of a roadway, more than half a mile from home.More >>
Mercer County officials are pushing an ordinance that will keep new exotic entertainment establishments further away from children.More >>
Kentucky recorded its first coal mining death of the year when a 29-year-old miner was killed in a conveyor belt accident in an underground Harlan County mine.More >>
A new study by a national personal finance company has listed the top ten places to retire in the state of West Virginia.More >>
Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Beckley.More >>
Deputies have recovered thousands of dollars in stolen items from a residence in Wyoming County.More >>
The Fayette County Sheriff's Dept. received a generous donation for their efforts in locating a missing hiker.More >>
West Virginia's governor has signed legislation to limit opioid prescriptions that doctors can prescribe to treat acute pain.More >>
