UPDATE: 'Peeping tom' arrested

The Beckley Police Department has identified and arrested a person trespassing in the Greenbrier Estates earlier this month.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

The Beckley Police Department has received reports of a person trespassing in Greenbrier Estates during the night.

If you can identify the suspect, authorities are asking that you please contact Detective Priddy or CPL. Walters at the Beckley Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.