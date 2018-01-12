W.Va. senator representing Raleigh, Wyoming County resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Senator Jeff Mullins, (R) Raleigh County, resigned his office in the West Virginia legislature on Friday.



In a press release by Senate President Mitch Carmichael on Friday, he said "Senator Mullins brought a truly unique skillset to the Weest Virginia Senate, and his perspective will be greatly missed. He has been a valuable part of our aggressive agenda to move West Virginia forward. We wish him all the success in the world, and I am certain he will continue to do amazing things for the citizens of Southern West Virginia."



The lawmaker owns the Employers' Innovative Network, a human resources company based out of Beckley.



It will be up to a committee comprised of representatives from Raleigh County, Wyoming County, and West Virginia's Republican Party to select three candidates to send to the governor for consideration. Gov. Jim Justice will then have five days to make a decision.



Sen. Mullins defeated Democrat Mike Green in the 2014 election. He presently serves on the Senate Finance Committee.