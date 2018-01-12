Raleigh County Sheriff's deputies, U.S. Marshal Service capture suspect in robbery

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The suspect in a December gas station robbery in Raleigh County is captured in Beckley.



Melvin Brooks was arrested on Thursday after deputies said he robbed the Grandview Shell Station in December, according to a release by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. on Friday.



Brooks was also wanted by the US Marshal Service for violating his Federal probation.

--------------------------------------------------------

Deputies in Raleigh County are searching for a man wanted for the armed robbery of a convenience store clerk.

The robbery happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Grandview Shell on Grandview Road.

According to the store clerk, the man demanded money from her and stated that he would "cut her up" if she didn't comply. The suspect's vehicle is described as a four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact the sheriff's office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-7867.