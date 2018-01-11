HS Basketball 1/11 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball 1/11

High School Basketball Scores 1/11

Girls

Summers Co 69 Charleston Catholic 35

Wyoming East 86 Westside 28

Valley Fayette 65 Richwood 46

Shady Spring 54 Oak Hill 42

