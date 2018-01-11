Marshall Men win at Charlotte

Charlotte, NC

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Men picked up another C-USA win on Thursday night. The Herd won at Charlotte 91-83. Marshall was led by CJ Burks who had 32 points. Jon Elmore chipped in with 19, and Rondale Watson had 20. With the win, the Herd improves to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in C-USA. Up next, they will travel to Old Dominion on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 pm.