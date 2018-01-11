Marshall Men win at Charlotte - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall Men win at Charlotte

Posted:

Charlotte, NC

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Men picked up another C-USA win on Thursday night.  The Herd won at Charlotte 91-83.  Marshall was led by CJ Burks who had 32 points.  Jon Elmore chipped in with 19, and Rondale Watson had 20.  With the win, the Herd improves to 12-5 overall and 3-1 in C-USA.  Up next, they will travel to Old Dominion on Saturday.  Tipoff is set for 7 pm.

