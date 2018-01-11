Concord Women edge Wheeling Jesuit; Mountain Lion Men fall to #1 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Women edge Wheeling Jesuit; Mountain Lion Men fall to #19 Cardinals

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split a doubleheader with Wheeling Jesuit on Thursday night.

The Women edged the Cardinals 71-70.  Concord was led by Riley Fitzwater who had 22 points 26 rebound and 9 blocks.  Danielle Catron chipped in with 16 points.  With the win, the Mountain Lions improve to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Mountain East.

The Men fell to #19 Wheeling Jesuit 69-67.  The Mountain Lions were led by Tommy Bolte who had 23 points.  BJ Hamlet also had 17 points.  With the loss, Concord drops to 8-6 overall and 5-4 in the Mountain East.

Up next, both sides will host West Liberty on Saturday.  The women will start at 1 pm, and the men at 3 pm.

