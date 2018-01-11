I-77 blasting project near completion

The WV Department of Highways says the blasting portion of the project on I-77 is done and the rolling roadblocks that caused the back-ups are down to a minimum.

DOH says the work was a success and they hope to continue to keep drivers safe.

"That's the hope is that we don't have any rock slides impacting that area," says Construction Engineer Terra Goings. "Keep the roads safe and we didn't have anyone injured while we were out there. So it was a successful project."

A portion of I-77 northbound is down to one lane as crews clean up the shoulder and do widespread grass-seeding.

DOH says everything the project will be completed by the first week of February.