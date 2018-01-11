I-77 blasting project near completion - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

I-77 blasting project near completion

Posted:
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The WV Department of Highways says the blasting portion of the project on I-77 is done and the rolling roadblocks that caused the back-ups are down to a minimum. 

DOH says the work was a success and they hope to continue to keep drivers safe. 

"That's the hope is that we don't have any rock slides impacting that area," says Construction Engineer Terra Goings. "Keep the roads safe and we didn't have anyone injured while we were out there. So it was a successful project."

A portion of I-77 northbound is down to one lane as crews clean up the shoulder and do widespread grass-seeding.

DOH says everything the project will be completed by the first week of February. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.