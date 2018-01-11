Road crews ready for snow again

The West Virginia department of highways road crews are ramping up again for possible winter weather.

With some drizzle, and temperatures above fifty degrees, there's only subtle clues left of our recent cold snap. But, heavier rains will arrive Friday, followed by a possible Saturday snow, which again has the division of highways concerned. It's the transition from rain to snow, that complicates snow crew efforts, and the division knows this all too well.

After rain falls, it freezes once temperatures drop into the 20s, forcing crews to start road treatments earlier than if it was snow on dry road. The timing of this transition is also tricky, and varies greatly over our large forecast area where terrain and elevation can cause quick temperature variances.

A cold clipper system with light snow accumulations over two days is possible next week, and the division says that extended snowfall time presents more difficulty than a quicker, heavier snow.