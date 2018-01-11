Arson, murder and welfare fraud among Fayette County indictments

More than 40 people have been indicted by the grand jury in Fayette County for the January 2018 term.

Three people are charged in connection with the murder of an Oak Hill woman.

Derrick Crouse, Matthew Underwood, and Na'il Walton are each charged in the April 2017 shooting death of 48-year-old Janet Garrett. Deputies said Garrett was shot one time in the chest during an apparent "botched robbery." Crouse and Underwood were arrested back in April and are being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond. Click here to read a previous report. The charges against Walton were handed up on Wednesday by the grand jury. He is not in custody at this time.

There are a total of 47 people on the current indictment list. Charges include arson, daytime burglary, counterfeiting, forgery, kidnapping, malicious assault, sexual abuse, and welfare fraud.

View a list of those indicted and the charges they face below: