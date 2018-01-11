Jenkins and Hatfield dreaming of a title

Clear Fork, WV

WVVA-TV

The Westside Renegades boys basketball team has jumped out to a big start this season in large part to seniors Corey Hatfield and Shane Jenkins. "We came in with the mindset that we got to start off strong this season. I feel like as of right now, we've done a pretty good job of doing that" said Jenkins. "We're all seniors and we really just want to come into the season and go out with a bang" said Hatfield.

The pair has combined for nearly half of the team's scoring, but they think they're only part of the solution. "It's not just me and Corey, but all of us. We can all score. We're all offensively good and i think we know that" said Jenkins.

Holding a top five early season ranking, and other added pressure hasn't distracted the team from their daily focus. "I preach to them all of the time, it's not about one individual, it's about all of us. If we're going to win as a team, we're going to lose as a team and we got to do it together and I believe both of those players have approached it that way" said head coach Shawn Jenkins.

Returning all five starters and a roster filled with experience, they credit chemistry as a big reason for their success. "This group has been playing together since they've been in about the fourth grade. All that matter so much, they're so close to one another. They're a brotherhood. You know it's family and that definitely translates on to the court."

Coming just short of making it to Charleston last season, this year a trip to the capital city is all they care about. "We know this is the last ride and we want to try to get to Charleston and make to the state championship and win" said Jenkins. "That's what we've been working for ever since we started playing and we've never won a championship, so that's the goal" said Hatfield.