Blue Jays announce 2018 staff

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield Blue Jays announced their coaching staff for the 2018 season. Dennis Holmberg will return for his 8th year as manager. He will be joined by Carlos Villalobos who is returning for his 2nd year. The first year guys on the staff will be pitching coach Adam Bernero, position player coach Chris Schaeffer, while Justin Batcher and Luke Greene will be the trainers.

